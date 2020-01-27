Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (AVPL) continues to dominate the USA box office with decent collections. The movie, starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde, has become the fourth all-time highest-grossing Telugu film, beating the records of Bharat Ane Nenu and Saaho.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo collected $3,177,719 at the USA box office in 12 days. With Ravi Teja's Disco Raja hitting the screens on January 24, the film industry was keeping their fingers crossed for a dream run in its third week. But the film remained rock-steady at the ticket counters in the country. In fact, it made a better collection than the new release on Friday.

Having stormed the USA box office again, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo collected $61,000 on its 13th day. Jeevi tweeted on January 25, "#AlaVaikunthapurramuloo is doing well in 3rd weekend too in USA. Made around $61k on Friday and crossed 50k on Saturday by 10 am PST. Almost $3.28 M. Expecting it to reach $3.5 M very soon! ."

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo went on to show over 100 percent growth on Saturday and collected $128,611 at the USA box office on 14th day. Jeevi tweeted, "#AlaVaikunthapurramuloo collects a solid $128,611 from 119 locations on Saturday in USA and total gross is $3,367,330. Still going strong! Will cross $3.5 M by Tuesday! Sensational!!!

As per early estimates, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has collected 60,000 at the USA box office on its third Sunday, taking its 15-day total to $3,427,330 in the country. The Allu Arjun starrer has beaten the records of Mahesh Babu's Bharath Ane Nenu and Prabhas' Saaho, which were the fourth and fifth highest-grossing Telugu film in the USA with their lifetime collections of $3.416 and $3.234 million, respectively.

Jeevi tweeted, "#AlaVaikunthapurramuloo collects over $60k (still going) on Sunday by night and crosses Mahesh Babu's highest #BharathAneNenu ($3,416,451) to become 4th highest Telugu grosser in the USA. It needs less than $100 to cross #Rangasthalam to become a non-BB highest grosser! Splendid ."

Ram Charan's 2018 release Rangasthalam is holding the rank of the third all-time highest-grossing Telugu movie with its lifetime collection of $3.513 at the USA box office. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo needs to rake in $85,670. Considering its current pace, the Trivikram Srinivas-directed movie is expected to surpass the mark in the coming days.