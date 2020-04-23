The film Allu Arjun, the Tollywood stylish star is now enjoying the phenomenal success of his latest movie 'Ala Vaikuntapuramlo' that collected more than Rs 220 crores worldwide.

Recently several reports have claimed that Allu Arjun will play a pivotal cameo in the Telugu remake of Mollywood blockbuster Lucifer, which will feature Chiranjeevi in the lead role.

Is Allu Arjun playing a cameo in Lucifer Telugu remake?

Online portals including Sify reported that Allu Arjun will play the character of Saeed Masood which was enacted by Prithviraj Sukumaran in the original. However, denying these reports, Allu Arjun's publicist made it clear that the 'Arya' star is not a part of this project.

Chiranjeevi who will play the lead role in this movie has recently confirmed that Saaho director Sujeet is being roped in to direct this remake flick. The megastar also revealed that Sujeet is currently making some changes in the script to suit the sensibilities of Telugu audiences.

In the meantime, several other reports suggest that Ram Charan will also enact a crucial role in this film. If everything goes well, Charan will be seen playing the role of the young chief minister played by Tovino Thomas in the original.

Lucifer: A milestone Mollywood movie

Lucifer, released on March 28, 2019, is touted as the biggest blockbuster in Mollywood history. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film apparently grossed more than Rs 200 crores worldwide.

A thrilling political saga, Lucifer narrated the story of Stephen Nedumpally, a daring politician who is both God and the devil. Mohanlal played the role of Stephen in the Malayalam version, and his performance received critical acclaim from all corners.

Apart from Mohanlal, the Malayalam version of Lucifer also starred Manju Warrier, Vivek Oberoi, Baiju, Saikumar, Kalabhavan Shajon, and Saniya Iyyappan in other prominent roles. The film was bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor in the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.