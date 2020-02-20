Allu Arjun, Rakul Preet Singh and other southern celebs have expressed shock and sadness over the news about the accident on the set of Indian 2, which has claimed three lives and left 10 people injured.

In a shocking development, three people were killed at around 9.30 pm on Wednesday, when the light set-up on a 150-feet crane fell down on the set of Indian 2 in EVP Film City. Around 10 people, who were injured in this mishap were taken to the hospital. Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal and director Shankar, who present on the set, had a narrow escape.

After this mishap, Lyca Productions tweeted, "No words could ease what we truly feel, we are extremely saddened with the unfortunate accident happened at the sets of Indian-2 yesterday (19th Feb 2020) We have lost 3 of our most hardworking technicians Krishna (assistant director) Chandran (art assistant) Madhu (production assistant) our deepest condolences to their family members, may their soul rest in peace."

The news about the accident on the set of Indian 2 came as a rude shock in the people across the south Indian film industry. Some of them took to their Twitter account to share sadness over this mishap and offer condolences. Allu Arjun, Rakul Preet Singh, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Karthik Subbaraj were some of those celebs

Here is what celebs said about the accident on Indian 2 set:

Allu Arjun: "Just heard the shocking news Dreadful & Heart breaking news . Condolences to the Family members & dear ones . RIP #Indian2Accident"

Rakul Preet Singh: Shocked to hear about the accident on the set of my film indian 2.. I don't even know how to process the loss of lives.. my Heart goes out to families of the deceased .. extremely extremely sad

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar: Death is natural.. but when untimely deaths happen it's extremely heart breaking and frustrating.. we may not know those families but we have all experienced loss.. my heart goes out to the 3 families from the #Indian2Accident may their souls rest in peace..!! @LycaProductions

Karthik Subbaraj: So saddening & painful... Heartfelt condolences to the families of the brothers, who lost their lives in this tragedy... Prayers to give strength to them and the Indian2 team to overcome this sorrow....

Amritha: This is really Sad ! That place is actually horrifying, the same kinda light fell on a person during BIGIL shooting and we were all shattered just like this one !! I just wish ppl don't go there to shoot again or just don't go there , lot of negative vibes RIP

BA Raju: In a Horrific Accident on the sets of @ikamalhaasan & @shankarshanmugh's #Indian2, 3 crew members have lost their life. May their souls #RIP