Stylish star Allu Arjun has finally put end to all the speculations about his fall out with Ram Charan and megastar Chiranjeevi, saying that Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is the best gift a son could give to his father.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is the most-awaited epic period movie in India in 2019 and along with the fans, the whole film industry has been going gaga over the promos of the movie and expressed excitement to watch it. But Allu Arjun's silence had surprised many people and several speculations were made about his soured relationship with his cousin Ram Charan and uncle Chiranjeevi.

The mega family has contributors of more than 10 talents to the film industry, who stand united to promote when any of its member's movie gets ready for release. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is a dream project of Chiranjeevi, as it is the first historical film in his career. Hence, everyone in this family except Allu Arjun were busy creating positive vibes about the film.

But Allu Arjun did not share his views on teaser, trailer and any other promo of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. He tweeted about other stuff on several occasions, but he kept mum on Chiranjeevi's film. This led to speculations that all is not well between Allu Arjun and Ram Charan-Chiranjeevi. Many fans of the mega family criticised him and trolled him on social media for his silence over the movie.

But two days ahead of the release of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Allu Arjun decided to put the rumour mills to rest. He took to his Twitter account on Monday to talk about the movie. After the release of Magadheera, he had wished to see Chiru in a historical film and Ram Charan is fulfilling his wish. This film is the best tribute to megastar. He wished success to the team.

Allu Arjun tweeted, "Sye Ra Narasimha Reddy. A magnum opus movie by our megastar Chiranjeevi garu. Truly a proud moment for Telugu cinema. When I saw Magadheera many years back I thought someday I want to see Chiranjeevi garu in this kind of a grand epic film. It's a wish that came true today. I thank & congratulate the producer and my dear brother Ram Charan for making this kind of an epic movie with Chiranjeevi garu. It's the best gift a son could give his father. A tribute to his legacy. I wish all the best to entire cast & crew of this film. My special respect to the director Surrender Reddy garu. I wish this film should create magic in our hearts that will remain forever... And always echo in our hearts as Sye Ra."