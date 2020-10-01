Stylish star Allu Arjun has made an official announcement that his family has planned to kick-start the construction of its own studio on his grandfather Allu Ramalingaiah's 99th birth anniversary on October 1.

All these years Allu Arjun's family was considered as a part of the mega family, which is one of the biggest families of the Telugu film industry. But of late, the actor is planning to get his own identity for his family. He is trying to highlight the greatness of his late grandfather Allu Ramalingaiah, who featured in numerous movies of the 80s and his comedic timing and his nasal voice distinguished his many comic performances.

Allu Arjun's family has now decided to build a film studio in memory of Padma Sri Allu Ramalingaiah. The stylish star took to his Twitter account on October 1 to announce the construction of Allu Studio. He tweeted the press note and captioned it with, "COMMENCEMENT OF ALLU STUDIOS. #Allufamily."

"To the film industry, media fraternity & well-wishers. 1st of October marks the 99th birth anniversary of our beloved Dr Sri Allu Ramalingaiah. To commemorate the occasion and honour his memory, the Allu family has inaugurated the construction work of Allu Studios," read the statement of Allu Arjun.

Allu Arjun concluded, "Our entire family has loved cinema and it makes us very happy to celebrate the legacy of our grandfather. We proudly dedicate Allu Studios to his loving memory. With your blessings and good wishes, we are determined to lay the foundation of the upcoming studio."

It should be recalled here that Allu Arjun announced his new project with director Koratala Siva on July 30, which happened to be the 16th death anniversary of his grandfather Allu Ramalingaiah. He had tweeted, "I remember this day when he left us. I know more about him now than on that day. The more I experience many things in life the more I connect to his efforts, struggles and journey. We all are here today in this position because of this poor farmer's passion for cinema."