Superstar Allu Arjun, who is currently riding high on the success of his latest release "Pushpa: The Rule", shared that he is humbled by Amitabh Bachchan humility and called the megastar his "superhero".

Arjun took to X, formerly called Twitter, where he heaped from on Amitabh after he left a note for the star and his performance.

He wrote: "Amitabh ji... you are our superhero ... and listening to words like this from you is surreal . Thank you for your kind words , generous compliments and heart full wishes ... Humbled by your humility."

Big B too had written a note on the star.

"#AlluArjun ji .. so humbled by your gracious words .. you give me more than I deserve .. we are all such huge fans of your work and talent .. may you continue to inspire us all .. my prayers and wishes for your continued success," he wrote.

According to variety.com "Pushpa 2: The Rule," minted a $92.5 million four-day weekend, according to numbers from Comscore. That made it the third-highest grossing film in the world after "Moana 2" and "Wicked."

"Pushpa: The Rule" is a sequel to Sukumar's 2021 hit "Pushpa: The Rise," which grossed some $46 million. In the film, Allu Arjun reprises his role as Pushpa Raj, the red sandalwood smuggler who, after humiliating Superintendent of Police Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, ascends to greater power in the underworld.

The film opened on December 5 with a worldwide opening day gross of $34.6 million, moving ahead of the Indian opening day record of $26 million set by S.S. Rajamouli's "RRR," reports variety.com.

"Pushpa 2" is now the third-highest Indian grosser of 2024 after Prabhas-starrer "Kalki 2898 AD" and "Stree 2" featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. If it maintains its current momentum, "Pushpa 2" should become the highest Indian grosser of the year in a matter of days.

