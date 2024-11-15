There have been tons of rumours circulating around Shraddha Kapoor starrer Naagin, which Nikhil Dwivedi will produce. While a lot of people believed it was a remake of the iconic Sridevi film 'Nagina,' another set thought that with no news coming about the film, it may have been shelved. However, putting a lot of those rumours to rest, Nikhil has finally spoken about the film and has also shared a few details about it.

In a recent interview with India Today, Nikhil Dwivedi spoke quite a bit about the film; he said, "Finally, the script is ready now. It has taken us three years to script it. We have redone the entire script three times, and now I can say that it's finally ready."

Nikhil also took this opportunity to indirectly shut rumours about the film being inspired by Sridevi's super-hit film Nagina.

He mentioned, "Firstly, it's a completely brand-new subject. It has no connection with previous films. The reason for me making this film is that Indian folklore is actually very rich in ideas. We get very excited when a spider bites a man, and he becomes Spider-Man. But we kind of look down upon a woman turning into a snake. Give us a chance, and we'll turn it on its head, and you will see quite a supernatural and different film."

Shraddha Kapoor has always made thoughtful choices when it comes to picking out roles and with Stree, she broke the notion that she could only do romantic films per se. Audiences loved her as Stree and especially after the release of the sequel, she has been the talk of the town, and fans cannot wait for her to take up more of these alternative roles.

Talking of 'Naagin' and why the film was offered to her, Nikhil said, "It was decided from the beginning that only Shraddha Kapoor would play Naagin. We're thrilled that she's on board. She has an ethereal quality about her."

Talking about Shraddha's reaction when the film was offered to her, Nikhil shared, "She was excited. She was the first one to come on board. I approached her first with the idea, and she was sold. She can't wait to start the shoot, now that the script is ready. We are just figuring out how to take it on floors as soon as possible. It will most likely go on floors next year."