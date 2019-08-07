Director Trivikram Srinivas is said to be considering on roping in a popular actress for an item song in his upcoming directorial venture AA19. But Allu Arjun is reportedly not happy with it.

Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas have earlier worked together in two movies - Julai (2012) and S/O Satyamurthy (2015). They are one among the hit combos of the Tamil film industry. The actor and director are coming back together for the third time and there is a lot of hype and curiosity about their third film tentatively titled AA19, as it happens to be the 19th movie of the stylish star.

Teaming up for the third time is clearly proof of the bonding and understanding between Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas. But the latest we hear is that the duo has a difference of opinion on one aspect. The director wants to bring a bombshell on board to shake a leg with the hero in an item song.

It is rumoured that Trivikram Srinivas feels that an item song is required at a crucial juncture of the film AA19. But Allu Arjun is not happy with this idea, as there is no need for a special song. The director is yet to convince the actor.

AA19 is touted to be a family entertainer that revolves around a father and son. Sources close to the film unit reveal that the movie explores a humorous relation between father and son. Trivikram himself has written the script and dialogues for the film.

Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde and Nivetha Pethuraj will be seen in the lead roles in AA19, which is jointly bankrolled by Geetha Arts and Haarika Haasine Creations. Tabu, Sushanth, Navdeep, Jayaram, Sathyaraj and Sunil are playing pivotal roles in this upcoming film, which will have S Thaman's music and PS Vinod's cinematography.