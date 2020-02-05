Stylish star Allu Arjun donates Rs 10 lakh to the Film Newscasters Association of Electronic Media (FNAEM) after Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo set the non-Baahubali highest record at the worldwide box office.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has collected nearly Rs 250 crore gross at the worldwide box office in its lifetime. The movie has fetched almost 100 percent profits on its distributors' investments. FNAEM President V Lakshmi Narayana, Vice-President YJ Rambabu, General Secretary Naidu Surender Kumar and other members met Allu Arjun on Wednesday to congratulate him on its massive success.

During an informal chat with the members, Allu Arjun learned about the welfare activities that have been undertaken by the Film Newscasters Association for the well-being of cine journalists. He not only expressed his happiness over the Association's measures but also immediately pledged Rs 10 lakh.

When the Association office-bearers told the Stylish Star that they had visited him only to congratulate him on the film's success, the kind-hearted actor replied that he liked the activities of the Association. He said, "Accept my financial contribution as a token of appreciation. I will be there to help your Association in the future as well."

Allu Arjun lauded the initiatives of the Association. He said, "It's commendable that the Association has been taking steps towards the health insurance and welfare of journalists. These welfare activities have to be encouraged. I assure that I will be there to help the Association. I have a lot of respect for journalists."

The stylish star added, "It's the media that take our movies into the audience. I'm happy to be a part of their welfare. I will be there to render any kind of help to the Association, and I hope it will continue to work for journalists' welfare in a collaborative manner. The media's power is immense, and you people have to stay united without differences."