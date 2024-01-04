Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare got married in a grand ceremony at Taj Lands End in Mumbai on January 3, 2024. Aamir Khan was present with his two ex-wives, Kiran Rao and Reena Dutta for the ceremony. Aamir and Kiran's son, Azad and his son with Reena, Zunaid were also seen at the wedding. While Nupur jogged for 8 kms to reach the venue, Ira too was hopping around the city till a few hours before the wedding.

The two keep it simple

Ira and Nupur also didn't care about spending a fortune on their wedding attires. While Nupur Shikhare wore shorts and vest during their nikaah, for the reception he changed into a blue sherwani. On the other hand, Ira wore a simple pant and choli with dupatta and kept minimal makeup. The duo's simplicity and unconventional choice of dressing on their wedding day has grabbed mixed reactions.

Reactions

"Alladin and Alif Laila," wrote a user. "RIP dressing sense," another user wrote. "Being a celebrity kid, where is the style even," a social media user commented. "This is heights even at her own wedding she is dressed so badly," another social media user wrote. "The bride reminds me of Kamal Haasan's Chachi 40 outfit," read a comment.

However, there were many who even praised the couple's simplicity and no fuss wedding. "Good on them. No show off. Simple and cute," a person commented. "In a world of filmstars spending billions in a marriage, good to see these kind of marriages. Her choice of clothes might not be correct but for sure the intentions are not show off or wastage of money," another comment read. "My life my rules perfectly explained. And it's so refreshing and calming u can sense this energy if you are actually happy inside when you see them," was one more of the comments.

When Aamir praised Nupur Shikhare

Aamir Khan and his two wives seem to be doting on Nupur Shikhare, who is a gym trainer. Bollywood's Mr Perfectionist also never hesitates in heaping praise on the young lad. Nupur and Ira came closer when she was battling depression and he stood by her. The whole Khan family is happy with their union.

"The boy she has chosen is — waise toh pet name unka naam Popeye hai (his pet name is Popeye) — he is trainer, he has arms like Popeye but his name is Nupur. He is a lovely boy. When Ira was battling depression, he was with her. He is really someone who has stood by her and emotionally supported her. I am happy that she has selected a boy who... they are so happy together. They are very well connected, they really look after each other and care for each other," Aamir had once said in an interview.