The D-day has arrived. Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is officially married to her long-term boyfriend Nupur Shikhare in the presence of close family members. The first visuals from the wedding are out.

Nupur and Ira are officially husband and wife

In the videos shared on social media, Ira is seen wearing a bright traditional outfit, and proud dad Aamir Khan wore a white traditional outfit. His ex-wife, Reena Dutta was also seen at the mandap. While Kiran Rao was documenting the special day for Ira.

The visuals show groom Nupur singing the wedding papers. He opted for black briefs and vests at the mandap as he was seated beside the groom.

Ahead of the intimate wedding, the groom-to-be was seen jogging to the venue and dancing to the beats of dhol in simple attire. Several videos of Nupur jogging down his way with baarat were shared online.

Nupur Shikhare ditches traditional baraat, jogs 8 km to wedding venue

Nupur ditched the conventional horseback or a flower-decorated car, he was seen jogging to Taj Lands End, the wedding venue through heavy traffic in a vest and shorts, as the paparazzi followed him.

Nupur Shikhare's family was seen in traditional Maharashtrian attires at the wedding venue.

Take a look:

Netizens slammed Nupur for wearing a causal outfit at his baarat.

A user mentioned, "Like seriously?? Wedding day..."

Another mentioned, "Ye shadi karne ja raha he ya Olympic... (is he going to get married or running Olympics).

After he reached the wedding venue, his family members welcomed the groom-to-be.

Meanwhile, Ira Khan posed with the bride-to-be's hairband wearing a t-shirt and skirt.

Ahead of the wedding, pre-wedding festivities were recently kicked off in Mumbai. On Tuesday night. Salman Khan hosted the soon-to-be bride-groom Ira and Nupur at his residence for the mehendi ceremony.

As per several reports, Aamir Khan himself has personally called his industry friends to grace the occasion of his daughter's wedding.

Kiran Rao, Reena Dutta wore Nauvari saree for Ira Khan- Nupur Shikhare's haldi ceremony

Aamir Khan and his former wife Reena Dutta and second wife Kiran Rao. Both ladies graced the event in traditional Nauvari sarees looking stunning as ever.

While Reena opted for a green sari, draped in a Maharashtrian style, Kiran, too, wore a sari. She opted for a lavender sari, draped in a traditional Maharashtrian style.

While soon-to-be bride Ira Khan arrived for the haldi ceremony in a casual look, donning a shirt, skirt and slippers while her hair was tied in a messy ponytail.

Aamir Khan was seen in a casual look. He wore a black printed T-shirt and loose pants.

Relatives from the groom's side also looked stunning in the haldi ceremony. Nupur Shikhare opted for a bright red kurta and white pyjama as he posed with his family for the paparazzi.

Nupur shared inside pictures from his haldi ceremony on his social media handle. The couple were seen feeding each other and donned traditional outfit.

Reception of Ira and Nupur

As per reports in News 18, "Most actors aren't in town due to the holiday season. But be assured that it's going to be a star-studded affair. Those who won't be able to make it to their big day will be a part of the reception in Jaipur."

Who is Nupur?

Nupur, a fitness coach, is known for his role in the fitness transformations of Aamir Khan and Sushmita Sen. Ira and Nupur met during the Covid-19 lockdown when Nupur was guiding Aamir's fitness journey, and Ira, his daughter, was staying with her father.