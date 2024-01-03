The new year begins with Band Baaja Baarat in B-town. The pre-wedding festivities of Aamir Khan and ex-wife Reena Dutta's daughter Ira are all set to take nuptials with her long-time beau, Nupur Shikhare. The Haldi and Sangeet ceremony was held on January 2, 2024.

Kiran Rao, Reena Dutta wear Nauvari saree for Ira Khan- Nupur Shikhare's haldi ceremony

Aamir Khan and his former wife Reena Dutta and second wife Kiran Rao. Both ladies graced the event in traditional Nauvari sarees looking stunning as ever.

While Reena opted for a green sari, draped in a Maharashtrian style, Kiran, too, wore a sari. She opted for a lavender sari, draped in a traditional Maharashtrian style.

While soon-to-be bride Ira Khan arrived for the haldi ceremony in a casual look, donning a shirt, skirt and slippers while her hair was tied in a messy ponytail.

Aamir Khan was seen in a casual look. He wore a black printed T-shirt and loose pants.

Meanwhile, relatives from the groom's side also looked stunning in the haldi ceremony. Nupur Shikhare opted for a bright red kurta and white pyjama as he posed with his family for the paparazzi.

Nupur shared inside pictures from his haldi ceremony on his social media handle.

Ira and Nupur's mehendi ceremony at Salman Khan's house

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's mehendi ceremony is reportedly being held at Salman Khan's home in Bandra, Mumbai. Aamir Khan was clicked arriving in a car along with his son Junaid. Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao and Azad were seen at Salman Khan's residence.

Aamir and Reena's Mumbai houses in Mumbai are lit up with decorations and lights.

On the other hand, Ira and Nupure have taken to social media and shared inside pictures from their pre-wedding festivities.

She posted photos from her Maharashtrian celebration where all of her family members and friends were present. In a video, she was also heard saying, "My God guys, get married to a Maharashtrian and get a Kelvan. How fun is this?"

Reception in Mumbai

Ira will be tying the knot on January 3, and will reportedly hold a grand wedding reception in the city.

The couple's pre-wedding festivities have already kickstarted in the presence of friends and family. Just a few days ahead of their big day, a News18 report revealed that the wedding will take place at Taj Lands End in Mumbai. The report added that the families have decided to honour Nupur's roots with a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony. "The Khan family is elated as they're going to start the New Year with a bang. Ira and Nupur will get married on January 3 at Bandra's plush Taj Lands End hotel. Following that, there will be two reception parties that will take place – one in Delhi and the other in Jaipur – between January 6 and 10," a source was quoted as saying.