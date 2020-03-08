There had been reports of Sanjay Dutt had been treating his eldest daughter Trishala Dutt like an outsider and a part of his past. She was born from Sanjay's first wife Richa Sharma who died of brain cancer in 1996. It was being said that Sanjay Dutt and Trishala have allegedly stopped communicating with each other for some reasons. But this Women's Day post by Sanjay Dutt has cleared the air once and for all.

Sharing a few happy moments with his daughter's Trishala and Iqra, mother Nargis Dutt and wife Maanayata, Sanjay Dutt wrote, "To the strong and powerful women who never stop teaching and inspiring me. It's your day not just today, but every single day. Thank you Trishala, Iqra, Mom & Maanayata for always making me the best version of myself. Love you all so much."

To this, Trishala replied to her Papa Dukes with a heart emoji and said, "we love you too."

A few days ago, Maanayata had emojis on Trishala's picture wherein she was in white attire and neatly tied hair. Manyata was among the first ones to comment and wrote, "lovely" on the picture along with a heart emoji.

Earlier, when one of her concerned fan asked Trishala about the alleged rift between her and his father, she set the records straight regarding the rumours about her herself.

During the Q&A session with fans on Instagram, the fan asked Trishala, "Rumors going around saying you and your father are not on good terms. Please Confirm?" To which, she replied, "Please do not believe everything that is written in tabloids. I don't know where or who that came from but No, it's not true."

And with Sanjay Dutt's post, it looks like the rumours about Trishala's sour relationship with her father and stepmom will soon die a slow death.