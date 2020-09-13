The monsoon session of the parliament is all set for Monday, Septemeber 14th. This time the session will be different, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in India. There will also be no all-party meet in the run up to the parliamentary session.

This is the first time in two decades that this will probably happen. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi will not be holding the all-party meeting before the monsoon session of Parliament in the wake of COVID-19.

No all-party meet this time

An all-party meeting is conferred before the commencement of parliamentary sessions to discuss the agenda and set targets. This has been standard practice for many years.

Even in the absence of an all-party meet, a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee of Rajya Sabha is scheduled to be held today in the Parliament.

The Monsoon Session of the Parliament will begin on Monday and is slated and will carry on for the rest of the month till October 1. Another change is that there will be no question hour or private members' business during the monsoon session.

All employees and officials will have to do an RT-PCR COVID-19 test ahead of the session. While the attendance of parliamentarians will be recorded through a mobile app designed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) to curtail the risk of COVID-19 spread.

On the first day of the Session on September 14, the Lower House will meet from 9 am to 1 pm, and sitting in the Upper House will begin at 3 pm to 7 pm. Proceedings in Rajya Sabha will be held from 9 am till 1 pm on all subsequent day while the time for Lok Sabha sittings has been fixed from 3 pm to 7 pm.

(With inputs from ANI.)