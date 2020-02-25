The Kapoor brothers, who have stayed with each-other through thick and thin, might be finding it hard to do so, this time. And it's got everything to do with their most loved and popular project together – Mr India. Ever since Ali Abbas Zafar announced Mr India Trilogy, there has been an evident clash between Anil Kapoor and Boney Kapoor.

While Anil Kapoor, who was the star in the film along with Sridevi, is strictly against the idea; it was Boney, who was the producer of the film, who apparently gave the go ahead for the trilogy. "Technically, Boney is in the right. He's the producer of Mr India. He doesn't need to consult anyone before giving his approval. Boney shares a close working relationship with the Zee network. So he allowed them to go ahead (with the new Mr India). But Anil, on hearing of the project, was aghast. And he's right in being upset, too. He is not only the leading man of Mr India but also the producer's brother," a source told Deccan Chronicle.

Sonam Kapoor lashes out

Talking about how she and her father came to know about it only after Ali Abbas Zafar tweeted about it, Sonam Kapoor wrote, "It's quite disrespectful and underhanded if it is true since no one bothered to consult my father or Shekhar uncle, two people who played a major role in making the film what it was and what it is." "It's sad because that was a film made with heart and hard work and is very sentimental to my father, beyond commerce and announcements, it's a part of his legacy," she further added in her long post.

Shekhar Kapur angry

Shekhar Kapur, who now plans on taking a legal action against the makers of the prospective triology wrote on Twitter, "No one has even asked me or mentioned to me about this film called Mr India 2. I can only guess that they using the title to get a big weekend. For they cannot use the characters/story without permission from the original creators of the film." He also added that many top notch lawyers from around the world, who have seen the film and are a fan have come forward to help, fight it out in the court of law.