Ever since Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar announced a Mr India Trilogy, he has stirred up controversy. The supposed movie is to be made in collaboration with Zee Studios, has run into trouble once more. First Shekhar Kapur called out the movie for not approaching him about the film. Now, we hear that Mr India himself wasn't aware of the project.

Sonam Kapoor made her stand clear about the film when she posted her reaction to the announcement on Instagram. In the post, she said her father wasn't aware of the film and learned about it from Ali Abbas Zafar's tweet.

Mr India a part of Anil Kapoor's legacy, daughter Sonam Kapoor says

When the announcement was made about the Trilogy, everybody was curious to know how the original makers and cast of the film would have reacted to the film.

Nobody thought the reaction would come with this kind of disappointment. As speculation began about the cast in the new film, the project drew criticism from certain fans of the film and the director of the original, Shekar Kapur.

Sonam Kapoor took it upon herself to express the effect the announcement had on Anil Kapoor. In a sentimental post, she shared her thoughts on the new project. She said about the announcement, "It's quite disrespectful and underhanded if it is true."

Talking about what the film meant to her father she wrote, "It's sad because that was a film made with heart and hard work and is very sentimental to my father, beyond commerce and announcements, it's a part of his legacy."

The debate on the Mr India reboot

Sonam also tweeted the statement. We still haven't heard it from the horse's mouth, but this trilogy doesn't seem like it will make it to the screen like this.

Many commented on the post agreed that it was disrespectful of the makers to not approach the director and central actors like Anil Kapoor who contributed to the original.

Earlier following Shekhar Kapur's comment on the announcement, Javed Akhtar said that Shekhar himself hadn't stuck to the script written by Salim-Javed.

What's interesting is that a year ago when Mr India completed 32 years, Boney Kapoor had hinted at a franchise and reboot. However, his take on the announcement isn't known yet. Ali Abbas Zafar and Zee studios are yet to respond to these statements. On the other hand, the makers are hoping for a 2022 release.