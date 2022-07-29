To cover every citizen of Jammu and Kashmir under a free health insurance scheme, the State Health Agency (SHA) has rolled out an ambitious door-to-door exercise to achieve 100 percent saturation under the Ayushman Bharat PMJAY SEHAT scheme by the end of August.

Principal Secretary Health and Medical Education, M K Dwivedi in a high-level meeting directed the launch of result-oriented door-to-door campaigns in all areas of J&K to achieve the target.

Dwivedi impressed upon the Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) and Block Medical Officers (BMOs) to employ all the resources including Asha workers for reaching out to the left-out population from the ambitious welfare programme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The SHA in league with district administration has already established facilities at various places to issue golden cards where people are facilitated, guided, and educated about the benefits of the scheme and are issued Golden cards.

"Our mission is to ensure a 100 percent target by the end of the month. We will cover every individual under this scheme," Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY SEHAT Scheme Ayushi Sudan said.

An awareness campaign launched to educate people

To intensify the registration process, SHA utilized various mediums to raise awareness among people to register themselves for golden cards.

A constant awareness campaign by the administration through various mediums including TV, radio and print, and social media is already ongoing. The accessibility for the golden cards too has been simplified so that everyone gets it in his or her locality.

J&K providing Rs five lakh free treatments to citizens of UT

Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) SEHAT has crossed a major milestone of providing 5 lakh free treatments to the citizens of J&K UT recently.

Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) SEHAT Scheme has become a ray of hope for poor families who couldn't afford health treatment at prestigious and well-known medical institutes in the country.

Recently, a special initiative was launched for women and their families associated with JKRLM to provide them free treatment.

To provide much-needed relief to the people of J&K, the SEHAT Scheme was launched in convergence with AB-PMJAY by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) SEHAT Scheme in Jammu and Kashmir provides health insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per year to all the residents at empaneled hospitals.

The scheme covers up to three days of pre-hospitalization and fifteen days of post-hospitalization expenses including diagnostics and medicines.

Under the initiative of 'Gaon Gaon Ayushman, the SHA has also started to reach out to even last mile villages which remain cut from the rest of the world due to adverse weather conditions to percolate the benefits of the scheme down to every beneficiary.

Notably, to ensure hassle-free registration of all eligible beneficiaries under the scheme, the SHA has set up a network of more than 8000 Common Service Centres (CSCs) in Jammu and Kashmir. The VLE Centres are also being stationed in villages for ensuring 100% registration and awareness activities at the grassroots level in association with PRI representatives and ASHA workers.