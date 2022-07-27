Even as authorities have ordered the wearing of masks mandatory in many parts of Jammu and Kashmir, the Union Territory recorded an unprecedented hike in fresh positive cases.

Amid a spike in the cases, authorities have decided to strictly implement SOPs to check the spread of the virus. Some teams have been constituted to convince people to wear masks in public places.

During the last 24 hours, numbers of fresh positive cases have jumped from 383 to 697 across the Union Territory. While the whole UT reported a spike in positive cases, numbers are almost doubled in Kashmir Valley.

According to an official figure released by the Health Department of the J&K government, 697 fresh positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported during the last 24 hours. 281 cases are reported from the Jammu division and 416 from the Kashmir Valley, thus taking the total number of positive cases to 4,61,255.

Moreover, 260 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 110 from the Jammu division and 150 from the Kashmir Valley.

Active positive cases in J&K

Out of 4,61,255 positive cases, 3,816 are active positive including 1,886 in the Jammu division and 1,930 in Kashmir Valley. Also, 4,52,676 positive patients have recovered and 4,763 have died including 2,337 in the Jammu division and 2,426 in Kashmir Valley.

To date, 66,01,419 persons have been enlisted for observation, which included 369 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by the government, 3,816 in isolation, and 468 in home surveillance. Besides, 65,92,003 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Face masks are already back in J&K

Authorities in different parts of Jammu and Kashmir have already ordered the wearing of masks mandatory due to a spike in cases.

Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of the Jammu and Srinagar districts have already issued orders to wear a mask in public places. with immediate effect to check the spread of the virus.

On Monday, COVID cases came down to below 400 after crossing 600 on Sunday. Out of 383 COVID-positive cases in the UT, 237 were logged in the Kashmir division and 146 in the Jammu region.