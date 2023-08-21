All int'l flights to move to Terminal 2 from Aug 31; Terminal 1 goes fully domestic [details]

Frequent air travellers from Bengaluru must note an important update before heading out to the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) starting August 31. The city's international airport has now streamlined the flight operations among the two terminals, making it easier for travellers to reach the right terminal. Starting August 31, all scheduled international flights will arrive and depart from the newly-inaugurated Terminal 2 (T-2).

The initial plan was to start the international operations from Terminal 2 from September 1, but the Bengaluru International Airport Ltd (BIAL) decided to advice it by one day. Singapore Airlines will be the first international flight to land at the T-2 on August 31.

"We are happy to announce that commencing 10:45 am on August 31, 2023, all scheduled International flights will arrive and depart from Terminal 2," said BIAL on August 21.

With this, the Terminal 1 will be exclusive for all domestic operations. Sources have also revealed that the domestic terminal will undergo renovation and the baggage system will be refurbished.

KIA T-2

The Bengaluru International airport's Terminal 2 was inaugurated in November 2022 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It was constructed at a cost of Rs 5,000 crore over a period of four years. It was opened to public mid-January, with only select domestic carriers operating so far. The T2 can handle 18 million passengers annually and now global passengers take advantage of the world-class facilities offered at the new terminal.

The Kempegowda International Airport's new terminal (T2) is a remarkable project, which is a fitting testament to the startup capital of India. With its new world-class infrastructure, the new airport is easily the best in India and shares a global top rank as well.

In fact, the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru is already an award-winning airport. It has won two major accolades at the Wings India Awards 2022 — 'Best Airport' under the General Category, and 'Aviation Innovation' Award. This recognition is one of the industry's most recognised accolades, and is awarded following an assessment of customer service, facilities and innovations.