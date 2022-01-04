Fiji has moved ahead of the US to become the country (excluding India) where All India Radio (AIR) live-streams on 'News On Air' app are most popular.

In a statement on Monday, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting said: "Fiji has toppled the US to take the first position. The UK and United Arab Emirates have slipped to 7th and 10th spot respectively. New Zealand, Japan, Ireland and Papua New Guinea have entered the top 10, while Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Kuwait are no longer in the top list."

Among the top All India Radio streams globally (excluding India), AIR Punjabi, AIR Telugu, AIR Chennai Rainbow, and Asmita Mumbai have made a comeback to top 10, by displacing AIR Mangalore, AIR Raagam, World Service 1 and Vividh Bharati Delhi from the top list.

According to the rankings of countries (excluding India) for top All India Radio live-streams on News On Air App, AIR Punjabi is quite popular in the US, the UK, Canada, Pakistan, Australia, Finland, Ireland, and Germany.

"More than 240 radio services of AIR are live-streamed on the News On Air app, Prasar Bharati's official app. These All India Radio sStreams on News On Air app have a large number of listeners not just in India, but globally, in more than 85 countries," the ministry said.

These rankings are based on data from December 1 to December 15 last year.