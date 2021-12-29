After showing signs of flattening the Covid chaos curve, India is once again witnessing a drastic rise in fresh positive cases, a strong indication that the third wave of the pandemic has hit the nation. Maharashtra, one of the worst affected states in India due to the Covid pandemic witnessed 2172 positive cases on Tuesday, up by 50 percent from 1426 infections that were reported a day before.

Covid third wave to create chaos in India

According to the latest updates, Maharashtra's Covid tally has risen to 66,61,486, out of which more than 11,000 are active cases. Of the 2172 fresh cases reported on Tuesday, 1377 cases were reported in Mumbai, the nation's financial capital.

Delhi is also witnessing a rise in new Covid cases. A yellow alert has been issued in Delhi as the nation's capital reported a daily test positivity rate (TPR) of above .5 over the past few days. According to the new guidelines, schools, colleges, educational institutions, and coaching institutes will remain closed, while private offices will be allowed to function between 09.00 AM to 05.00 PM with 50 percent attendance. Cinema halls, multiplexes, banquet halls, and auditoriums will also remain closed.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has also requested the general public to follow strict Covid safety protocols to combat the spread of the pandemic.

"We are 10 times more prepared than last time. But we do not want any of you to fall ill. That is why we appeal to you to wear masks, we have to be responsible. We are disheartened when we see crowding at markets and malls. We will have to shut down markets if this continues. None of us wants that. If you won't take care of yourselves, who will? We don't want you to fall ill. These restrictions are being imposed for you," said Kejriwal.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has also said that the third wave of the pandemic has begun. Kumar added that all necessary arrangements have been taken to save the people from the third wave.

Omicron scare continues

Meanwhile, the Omicron variant which was initially detected in South Africa has been now detected in more than 80 countries. The Omicron variant has now emerged as the dominant strain in countries like the United States.

Even though the Omicron variant is not that deadly as the Delta variant, the rising number of cases due to the variant's high transmissibility is negatively affecting the operations of healthcare facilities in these countries. In India, 46 new Omicron cases were reported on Tuesday, taking the overall tally to 717.