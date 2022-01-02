After 'sweet diplomacy' in the morning, the Pakistani Army made an abortive attempt to attack troops developed on the Line of Control (LoC) through Border Action Team (BAT) action in the Keran sector of North Kashmir's Kupwara district on late Saturday evening.

"In a complete breach of the ongoing ceasefire understanding between the two armies across the Line of Control, an infiltration or BAT action was attempted in the Keran Sector of Kupwara district on January 1, 2022", Srinagar-based Defence PRO Col Emron Musavi stated.

One Pakistani national killed

Col Emron Musaive informed that swift action by the troops deployed at the Line of Control foiled the bid and eliminated the terrorist, later identified as Mohammed Shabbir Malik, a Pakistani national, equipped with weapons, ammunition, and warlike stores.

"The incident site is located on the Pakistani side of the anti-infiltration obstacle system, kept under surveillance by the Indian Army to effectively counter any nefarious activity by the infiltrators or Pakistan Army", he said.

"One-armed intruder dressed in Pathani suit and the black jacket was detected moving from areas under the control of Pakistan Army across the LoC. Ambushes were laid along likely routes that could be adopted by the intruder and movement was followed. The ambush was sprung at the opportune moment and the infiltrator was eliminated", he said.

"The body of the slain infiltrator was recovered along with one AK 47 and a large quantity of ammunition including seven grenades. The surveillance of the area is in progress, denying any exploitation of the bad weather condition prevailing in the area and the operation is ongoing", Defence PRO said.

A search of the belongings revealed a Pakistani national identity card and vaccination certificates issued by the Ministry of National Health Services Regulation and Coordination Government of Pakistan identifying him as Mohammed Shabir Malik. The belongings also include a photo of the infiltrator in the Army Uniform wearing the name tab of Shabbir.

Pak Army asked to take back body

The defence PRO said that a hotline communication has been made to Pakistan Army asking them to take back the body of the killed infiltrator. Reports said that till the filing of this report, Pakistan Army has not given any response to take back the body.

Indo-Pak soldiers exchanged sweets on new year

On Sunday morning, Indian and Pakistani Army officials exchanged sweets at four points. The ceremony was seen as an enhanced confidence-building measure in the backdrop of the ongoing ceasefire between both countries.

Sweets and greetings were exchanged at four locations namely Mendhar Hot Springs crossing point, Poonch Rawlakot crossing point, Chakoti Uri crossing point, and Chilliana Tithwal crossing point along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir provinces respectively.