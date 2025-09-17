After slamming Alia Bhatt over 'Jigra' collections, Divya Khossla has now taken potshots at Bollywood actresses undergoing the knife. Divya, who made her debut with 'Ab Tumhare Hawale Waton Saathiyo' in 2004, has been a known face in the industry. The actress has given some commendable roles in films like - 'Satyameva Jayate 2', 'Ek Chatur Naar' and even 'Saavi'.

Divya on actresses and botox

Divya, who is married to T-Series honcho, Bhushan Kumar has said that these days all actresses look the same due to undergoing facial enhancements and cosmetic procedures. She added that there are two categories of people - one who go to doctors in Dubai and one who go to doctors in Mumbai.

"These days, all faces look pretty much the same. People who go to doctors in Mumbai look a certain way and those who go to doctors in Dubai look a certain way," she said in an interview.

Khossla further took a dig and said that one can make out which doctor one went to just by looking at their face. "Basis one's face, you can figure which doctor they went to. You know they visited which doctor in which clinic in which part of the city," she joked.

Talking about whether she herself went under the knife ever, the actress firmly denied. "I never felt the need to succumb to beauty stereotypes. I feel nothing beats natural beauty and the way you've been brought up," she said.

She added, "I don't believe in external fillers and botox. The moment you hit puberty, that's the first thing a lot of girls start doing. My mother never even allowed me to touch bleach or use it on my face," she told News18.

Last year, Divya had slammed Alia Bhatt for 'faking' Jigra BO numbers over similarities between Alia's film and her Saavi.