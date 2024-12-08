'Far better than trash peddled in name of giant blockbusters': Hansal Mehta praises Vasan Bala's Jigra as it drops on Netflix; fans praise Alia Bhatt's performance
Alia Bhatt's film Jigra was released alongside Rajkummar Rao, Tripti Dimri starrer Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video on October 11, 2024. Jigra is Alia Bhatt's maiden production and is co-produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Production. The film is directed by Vasan Bala, and was released on October 11. Rajkummar Rao's film is produced by T-series.

Despite positive reviews and strong word-of-mouth publicity, the film failed miserably at the box office.

Jigra on OTT: Hansal Mehta praises Alia Bhatt starrer

However, on December 6, Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina starrer Jigra was dropped on Netflix. Netizens who couldn't make it to the theatre watched the film on OTT and heaped praise on Alia Bhatt's acting. They called the movie terrific and lauded Vedang and Alia's chemistry.

Ace director Hansal Mehta also took to Twitter and shared his review on Jigra. He wrote, "Very late in the day but finally saw 'Jigra'. It's full of Jigra. Vasan's Jigra. Alia's Jigra. Karan's Jigra. The film consciously avoids a melodramatic bhai-behen setup, doesn't set up its protagonists in a manipulative way, it makes Satya almost like an impenetrable fortress, somebody without the cover of romance or relationships - yet we feel. Not necessarily in the way mainstream cinema forces us to feel but through a narrative that is unrelenting, free of essential tropes and carries the filmmaker's signature."

Another user mentioned, "It's a great watch.. highly engaging with its performance, cinematography and soundtrack."

The next one mentioned, "Jigra deserved much more love than these two 'big' films which clashed with each other."

The next one said. "#Jigra has been watched. Superb film! Very well made to cinematography, editing, and music everything could feel a lot of thought and work went through it. Alia Bhatt is HER highly recommended. #oneperfectframe."

Meanwhile, Jigra stirred controversy after T-Series' head honcho Bhushan Kumar's wife-actor Divya Khosla Kumar claimed that Alia's Jigra is a copy of her film Savi. Divya also shared an image of an empty theatre she visited. She claimed that Alia and Karan faked box-office numbers.

Jigra's script was co-written by Debashish Irengbam and Vasan Bala.

