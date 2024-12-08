Alia Bhatt's film Jigra was released alongside Rajkummar Rao, Tripti Dimri starrer Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video on October 11, 2024. Jigra is Alia Bhatt's maiden production and is co-produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Production. The film is directed by Vasan Bala, and was released on October 11. Rajkummar Rao's film is produced by T-series.

Despite positive reviews and strong word-of-mouth publicity, the film failed miserably at the box office.

How far can a sister go for her brother? Satya at this moment really knew it was no way back. The shift in her character after this scene is just? #Jigra #JigraOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/91n0MWiHCm — . (@thebrownprint_) December 6, 2024

Jigra on OTT: Hansal Mehta praises Alia Bhatt starrer

However, on December 6, Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina starrer Jigra was dropped on Netflix. Netizens who couldn't make it to the theatre watched the film on OTT and heaped praise on Alia Bhatt's acting. They called the movie terrific and lauded Vedang and Alia's chemistry.

Very late in the day but finally saw ‘Jigra’. It’s full of Jigra. Vasan’s Jigra. Alia’s Jigra. Karan’s Jigra. The film consciously avoids a melodramatic bhai-behen setup, doesn’t set up its protagonists in a manipulative way, it makes Satya almost like an impenetrable fortress,… pic.twitter.com/Gzjqi7jHWt — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) December 7, 2024

Ace director Hansal Mehta also took to Twitter and shared his review on Jigra. He wrote, "Very late in the day but finally saw 'Jigra'. It's full of Jigra. Vasan's Jigra. Alia's Jigra. Karan's Jigra. The film consciously avoids a melodramatic bhai-behen setup, doesn't set up its protagonists in a manipulative way, it makes Satya almost like an impenetrable fortress, somebody without the cover of romance or relationships - yet we feel. Not necessarily in the way mainstream cinema forces us to feel but through a narrative that is unrelenting, free of essential tropes and carries the filmmaker's signature."

#Jigra review: 4/5



>> Excellent movie, excellent cinematography, good plot the story could've been better, the first half is rushed, 2nd half is a great.



Overall: A one time watch film, cuz there is nothing extra that you'd explore after watching it again. pic.twitter.com/L70irMeaI8 — Divyyy (@zealedivy) December 6, 2024

This is what netizens have to say:

Another user mentioned, "It's a great watch.. highly engaging with its performance, cinematography and soundtrack."

The next one mentioned, "Jigra deserved much more love than these two 'big' films which clashed with each other."

How far can a sister go for her brother? Satya at this moment really knew it was no way back. The shift in her character after this scene is just? #Jigra #JigraOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/91n0MWiHCm — . (@thebrownprint_) December 6, 2024

The next one said. "#Jigra has been watched. Superb film! Very well made to cinematography, editing, and music everything could feel a lot of thought and work went through it. Alia Bhatt is HER highly recommended. #oneperfectframe."

Welcome to India where audience celebrates cringe, vulgar & l sh*t movies like 'PUSHPA' & do not even bother to praise great movies like 'JIGRA' (a box office flop) .



Hindi audience ko South ki t@tti bhi acchi lagti hai.#Jigra #Pushpa2 pic.twitter.com/1sVGQCbkhq — Atul (@ATUL8382) December 6, 2024

Meanwhile, Jigra stirred controversy after T-Series' head honcho Bhushan Kumar's wife-actor Divya Khosla Kumar claimed that Alia's Jigra is a copy of her film Savi. Divya also shared an image of an empty theatre she visited. She claimed that Alia and Karan faked box-office numbers.

Jigra's script was co-written by Debashish Irengbam and Vasan Bala.