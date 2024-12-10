Anurag Kashyap's daughter, Aliyah Kashyap is all set to get married to beau Shane Gregoire. The duo is now busy with their pre-wedding festivities and each and every picture they are sharing is adorable. The couple's haldi ceremony was attended by one of her best friends – Khushi Kapoor and rumoured beau, Vedang Raina.

Khushi's look

Khushi Kapoor stole the limelight at the event with her pre-draped yellow saree. The backless top and the silhouette made Khushi stand out at the pre-wedding festivity. The yellow printed saree is from Drishti & Zahabia and reportedly costs Rs 23,300. On the other hand, the bride and groom-to-be were seen wearing matching yellow attires.

Aliyah looked radiant in her pre-wedding look as she shared several pictures from the function. One of the pictures has the duo locking lips as she sits on Shane's lap. Aliyah is Anurag Kashyap's daughter from his first wife - Arti Bajaj. The ace film director has often spoken about how much he loves his daughter but how their relationship is not a conventional one.

Anurag's equation with Aliyah

"I went to a child psychologist because I wanted to improve my relationship with my daughter. We didn't fight, but we were trying to understand each other better," he had once said in an interview.

"I have not spent as much time with my daughter as I should have, because at the time, my entire focus was on cinema. I was very passionate. The more you grow in life, you realise that the most valuable thing is to spend time with family, keep your good friends close, learn to be happy. And I have reached that point in life... Today when my daughter works on the internet, I don't understand what she's doing," he added.