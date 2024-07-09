Billionaire Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant and Radhika are all set to tie the knot in a traditional ceremony on July 12 in Mumbai. It will be followed by an 'Ashirwad' ceremony on July 13 and a grand reception bash on July 14.

From bureaucrats to businessmen and celebs have been attending the pre-wedding ceremony of Anant and Radhika Merchant.

From Salman Khan, Deepika, Alia, Ranbir, Ranveer, and Aditya Roy Kapur among others have added a dash of glamour to Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding. Gen Z sensations Anany, Sara, and Orry have also graced their presence.

'It's a circus, don't want to sell myself': Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah alleges Anant-Radhika wedding is a PR activity

However, it was a one-star kid who refused to be part of the grand celebration. And called out Ambanis for the same. She also dropped two cents about the ongoing wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, and she likened it to a 'circus'.

Aaliyah took to her broadcast channel on Instagram and wrote, "The Ambani wedding is not a wedding at this point, it's become a circus". She went on to admit that while she was enjoying checking out all the glimpses and was "fascinated" by the lives of "rich people", she turned down the invitation for the bash.

On a Reddit broadcast channel Gup Shup With Kashyap, Aaliyah alleged, "The Ambani wedding is not a wedding at this point, it's become a circus. I'm enjoying stalking everything though lol".

She wrote, "I was invited to some events because apparently they're doing PR (???? don't ask me why) but I said no because I would like to believe I have a little more self-respect than to sell myself out for someone's WEDDING".

She continued, "I just find rich people's life so fascinating." and wrote, "It's like oh we have this extra money what should we do with it? Oh let's call JUSTIN BIEBER."

Netizens reacted to Aaliyah openly calling out Ambanis.

A user reacted, "It's obvious they have PR.. but my question is why!? They don't need image cleansing. They have nothing to gain out of curating an image.. financially that is. Why are they spending this kind of money and energy in making this a public event when this can be invested in more profitable ventures?"

Another user wrote, "Why though? If I was the PR advisor I would be against it cause there's no exclusivity factor plus weddings are about calling people you know to celebrate that joy. Not like Ambanis need PR, calling Justin would've done enough PR itself! This move of theirs actually makes it look like anyone can be invited to their weddings. Plus the influencers didn't even brag about the extravagance or generosity of Ambanis, instead, they made it seem like they knew them and that's why they were invited lol."