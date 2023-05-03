A new study conducted by researchers at Manchester University has suggested that advanced aliens living in deep space could detect life on earth, as these creatures living in distant cosmic bodies could pick up radio signals that get leaked from our planet.

During the study, researchers at the University of Manchester and the University of Mauritius used crowd-sourced data to simulate radio leakage from mobile towers to determine what alien civilisations might detect from various nearby stars, including Barnard's star, six light years away from Earth.

The study report comes at a time when space agencies like NASA and ESA are busy searching for alien life on planets that orbit in the habitable zones of other star systems.

Aliens could locate humans on earth?

Ranging from radio to mobile phones, high-frequency signals produced by human-made gadgets can reach space. If alien civilizations are advanced, they will surely pick these signals, and thus the detectability of humans from other intelligent beings will become more and more likely.

"Current estimates suggest we will have more than one hundred thousand satellites in low Earth orbit and beyond before the end of the decade. The Earth is already anomalously bright in the radio part of the spectrum; if the trend continues, we could become readily detectable by any advanced civilisation with the right technology," said professor Mike Garrett, Team Leader of the project and Director of Jodrell Bank Centre for Astrophysics at The University of Manchester.

Dr Nalini Heeralall-Issur, associate professor at the University of Mauritius, said that the possibility of alien life forms on distant planets is very likely, and some of them may even have the capability to detect radio signals coming out from planet earth.

"Every day we learn more about the characteristics of exoplanets via space missions like Kepler and the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite, with further insights from the James Webb Space Telescope. I believe that there's every chance advanced civilisations are out there, and some may be capable of observing the human-made radio leakage coming from planet Earth," said Heeralall-Issur.

The research team is now planning to extend their study to include other contributors to the Earth's radio leakage signature, which includes powerful civilian and military radars, new digital broadcast systems, Wi-Fi networks, individual mobile handsets and the swarm of satellite constellations now being launched into low Earth orbit, such as Elon Musk's Starlink system.

Alien debate continues

Despite all these revelations surrounding the possible existence of extraterrestrial life, there are a section of conspiracy theorists who strongly believe that aliens have already visited earth.

According to these conspiracy theorists, UFO sightings that happen all across the world are strong proof of alien presence on earth.

A few months back, Haim Eshed, a former Israeli space security chief had also admitted that alien existence is real. According to Eshed, world powers like the United States and Israel are closely working with an advanced alien species.

He also added that humans and aliens are all part of a galactic federation, and made it clear that humans and alien representatives meet in an underground cave on Mars.