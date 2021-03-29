Conspiracy theorists have long been claiming that aliens have been visiting earth for hundreds of thousands of years. According to these conspiracy theorists, cave paintings that depict alien-like creatures and flying saucers could be indicating that ancient humans have seen extraterrestrial events. And now, an alleged UFO spotted in a Madonna painting has once again triggered alien debate among netizens.

UFO in Madonna painting?

Scott C Waring, a self-styled alien hunter who has previously made several bizarre claims about extraterrestrials on his website now reveals that artists have drawn a UFO in a popular Madonna painting. In the painting, a man and a dog can be seen staring up at the UFO in the skies.

"n this old painting there is a UFO with brilliant shiny light emanating from it. At first, I thought it was a mistake, mold growing, a stain, a mistake of some sort. But as I looked closer I realized it was purposely made. What makes me think that? Well, first off the object has golden beams of light shooting from it. Also, it has a domed lower bottom area and two antennae sticking from its top. To top it off, there is a man and his dog in the painting, staring up at the UFO in the sky," wrote Waring on his website UFO Sightings Daily.

Mysteries surrounding advanced aliens

In his post, Waring suggested that alleged aliens that are visiting the earth could be highly advanced. According to Waring, these alien beings could be species that have survived and evolved beyond the materialistic body to become pure energy, and they can reach any nooks of the universe without spaceships.

"Earth is only 4.3 billion years old, but astronomers say the universe is 13.5 billion years old. So there are many species out there that had 9 billion years of evolution ahead of us. I call those species ascended species...species that have survived and evolved beyond the materialistic body to become pure energy and thus take any form they want, traveling without a spaceship, basically...performing miracles in our eyes," added Waring.