Conspiracy theorists have long been claiming that aliens are visiting the earth for monitoring human activities. Adding up the heat to these seemingly bizarre claims, a video shows a strange UFO flying into the Popocatepetl volcano in Mexico.

Aliens using volcanoes as their hidden bases?

The video that shows this strange flying object was uploaded to YouTube originally by a user named Esmeralda Martinez. As the video went viral, conspiracy theorists assured that this strange sighting is an unquestionable proof of alien existence.

Popular UFO hunter Scott C Waring, who operates from Taiwan also analyzed the video, and assured that there could be an alien base almost five to six kilometers under this volcano.

"This is a great discovery of several UFOs around the famous Mexican volcano Popocatepetl. One of the UFOs is seen leaving the mouth of the volcano and shooting straight up into space. Another comes down and enters the mouth of the volcano. Absolute proof of what we UFO researchers already knew...there is an alien base 5-6km below this volcano. There could be an entire alien city of many species living there," wrote Waring on his website ET Data Base.

Even though conspiracy theorists consider these sightings a proof of alien existence, skeptics claim that these flying objects could be small meteors crash landing on the earth.

The strange case of Jellyfish UFO

A few days back, a video apparently captured from Brazil was released online. In the video, a UFO can be seen hovering in the skies, and interestingly, the shape of this flying object seems very familiar to jellyfish.

After analyzing this video, Waring claimed that aliens are mimicking living creatures on earth.

"This is incredible proof that not only are we being visited by aliens, but the tech they use mimics living creatures," said Waring.