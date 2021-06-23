The Pentagon's UFO report that aimed to unleash the mysteries surrounding flying object sightings is expected to be out by the end of this month. According to inside sources, the report has not acknowledged the presence of aliens behind these UFO sightings, but surprisingly, it has not denied this possibility too. As the Pentagon did not deny the alien possibility, several people believe that there could be something out in the skies, and they claim that this upcoming report could have huge implications in determining the future of humanity.

Weird conspiracy theories surrounding UFO sightings

With little conclusive evidence, conspiracy theorists strongly believe that intergalactic visitors have visited the earth in advanced flying vessels. However, a section of conspiracy theorists who think beyond the normal conscience of humans suggests that these flying vessels could be from another dimension, which they call the parallel universe. According to these conspiracy theorists, there could be invisible portals in the skies, and these flying objects could be reaching the earth through these pathways.

Amid all these speculations, the most plausible explanation is the earthly origin of these flying vessels. Several military experts believe that these UFOs could be most probably spy vessels developed by world powers like Russia and China. But it is still unclear how these possibly manmade objects performed unbelievable maneuvers in the skies.

Recently, Republican Congressman Tim Burchett claimed that something is going on in the skies we cannot handle. Burchett also made it clear that these flying vessels may not be manmade, and he suggested that they could be from out of our galaxy.

"It is ridiculous to think that these UFOs could be flying vessels made by Russia or China. If the Russians had UFO technology, they would own us right now. They used to say, they've heard people talk about how the Nazis had it in the Second World War — if they did, they would have won. That is ridiculous. It has to be something that's out of our galaxy, it just has to be, if it is, in fact, real," said Burchett.

UFO report: Implications on humans

Even though possibilities are very low, what will happen if this upcoming report from the Pentagon acknowledges the presence of aliens on earth. In all probabilities, it could open up a new horizon for humanity, and we humans will be known as earthlings, irrespective of caste, creed, color, and race. Humanity will become one single religion, as there are other advanced conscious beings outside earth.

Former US president Barack Obama had also shared similar views. He also believes that a possible alien discovery could result in the rise of new religions.

"But no doubt, there would be immediate arguments about, well, we need to spend a lot more money on weapons systems to defend ourselves. And new religions would pop up, and who knows what kind of arguments we'd get into," said Obama.

If these UFOs are manmade, then they could be from Russia or China. In that case, it could raise questions on the American military's prowess in assuring national security. Critics may lash out at the glorified forces in the United States, which includes the recently launched Space Force, and it could have huge implications on the future of American politics.