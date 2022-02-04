Nick Pope, who has led the British Government's UFO investigation program for several years has claimed that a possible alien invasion could result in the extinction of humanity. According to Pope, if aliens have a predator tech, it could ''wipe out life in a heartbeat.''

Aliens will be million or billion years ahead of us

Nick Pope predicted that if a possible alien invasion happens, the extraterrestrial species could be a million or a billion years ahead of humans in terms of technology.

"When European explorers encountered Native Americans, it was guns and horses against bows and arrows. If we face an alien invasion, it would be stealth fighters against bows and arrows, and even that is understating the technology that they would have. heir technology would be indistinguishable from magic. It's almost unimaginable. The weapons that an alien civilization may have could wipe out life in a heartbeat," Pope told The Sun.

Trillions of alien civilizations in the universe

According to Nick Pope, there could be trillions of alien civilizations in the universe, and we are not clear whether these extraterrestrial groups are friendly or hostile.

Several experts had previously claimed that the existence of humanity will be under question if one hostile alien species reach the blue planet.

"It only takes the existence of one super predator species and you're in trouble. If we are being visited, a civilization that has figured out viable interstellar travel is going to be able to crack this planet open like a nut if they wanted to," added Pope.

Earlier, Pope had claimed that the rising tension between Russia and Ukraine is deterring aliens from making their presence known. He had also claimed several times that an advanced alien species has been visiting the earth for hundreds of years.