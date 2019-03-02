Popular conspiracy theory YouTube channel 'UFOmania' has recently uploaded a video that shows an eerie V-shaped flying object hovering in the skies of Failsworth, United Kingdom. Interestingly, the perfectly cut V-shape of the UFO seems very similar to the spacecraft which people have seen in Hollywood sci-fi films.

Even though the image was captured by the witness last October, pictures of this incident became viral after it was shared by a website named UFO Sightings Hotspot, and later by the YouTube channel UFOmania. The creepy photo is now being submitted to MUFON (Mutual UFO Network), and they are apparently investigating the authenticity of the image.

As the image went viral online, many people have started arguing that this UFO could actually be an alien vehicle from deep space. Most of these extraterrestrial buffs argue that aliens who live in the far nooks of the universe used to visit earth regularly to monitor human activities.

"It looks straight out a movi.. which makes you wonder what Hollywood knows?" commented Ninorc Sinned, a YouTube user.

In the meantime, a section of other conspiracy theorists claims that these V-shaped crafts could be secret military vessels developed by the United States Air Force. Conspiracy theorists have long been claiming that the USAF had developed a triangular craft allegedly named 'TR-3B' during the time of Gulf War. It should be noted that the shape of TR-3B often depicted by conspiracy theorists seems very similar to that of the flying object spotted in the United Kingdom.

"Incredible! It looks like the government! They've been working on these since the 40's," commented LeAnn Winter, another YouTuber.

However, sceptics were quick to dismiss both the alien and secret military weapon theory. As per these sceptics, the V-shaped object is actually the reflection from the car's window.