Considering the vastness of the universe, it will be a foolish idea to dismiss the possible presence of aliens on distant space bodies. Even though humans have not succeeded in detecting the presence of extraterrestrials, space agencies like NASA, through its multiple missions, are trying to discover alien life forms, if it exists somewhere.

Amid the ongoing search, a new research report published in the Journal Physical Review D has suggested a possible way in which aliens could communicate with humans in the future.

Aliens using quantum communication?

In the study report, researchers suggested that if aliens are out there in the distant nooks of the universe, these possible intelligent life forms could be using quantum communication to proclaim their presence to other beings.

However, according to researchers, quantum communication has a flaw, which is nothing but decoherence. Researchers revealed that quantum particles will most likely lose their quantumness or strength after interacting with their surroundings.

"Quantum states you generally think of are very delicate, and if there's any kind of external interaction, you kind of destroy that state," said Arjun Berera, one of the researchers involved in the study.

The vitality of X-ray photons

In the research report, Berera and co-researcher Jaime Calderón Figueroa suggested that X-ray photons could travel hundreds of light years, and it could be the key to finding alien life.

Researchers also suggested that quantum teleportation could be a potential type of communication.

Amid all these studies and developments, conspiracy theorists strongly believe that aliens are already here on earth. According to these conspiracy theorists, governments all across the world are covering up facts about extraterrestrial existence fearing public panic.