Mars was once home to an advanced alien civilization, and due to some unknown reasons, they may have perished, says popular UFO hunter Scott C Waring, after analyzing a picture taken from the Red Planet by NASA.

Waring made these remarks after spotting an entrance like structure on the Martian surface. In his recent website post, Waring claimed that this entrance seems very similar to the ones we have seen in Egyptian tombs, here on Earth.

Was Mars once home to an alien civilization?

"Mars has so much proof of ancient alien life on it. Look at these recent photos taken by the rover this week. Two photos show a doorway into the hillside. The entrance looks very similar to the ancient Egyptian entrances in Vally of the Kings in Egypt. This doorway is about two X the size of the people I have reported finding on Mars over the last decade...which vary from 8 inches to 12 inches tall," wrote Waring on his website UFO Sightings Daily.

The UFO hunter also added that archeologists and space scientists are repeatedly ignoring these visual pieces of evidence he has been spotting on Mars for years.

The new finding made by Waring has gone viral on online spaces, and his followers strongly believe that these images are concrete evidence of ancient extraterrestrial life on Mars.

Waring once wished to become head of NASA

A few years back, after discovering a thigh bone-like structure on Mars, Waring had once urged then US President Donald Trump to make him the head of NASA.

In his request, Waring claimed that he will unveil all secrets surrounding alien life if he gets a chance to head the United States space agency.