Several top celebrities like Robbie Williams, Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus, and Russell Crowe had several times shared their experiences with aliens and UFOs. And now, English singer Tom Fletcher has also claimed that he has been haunted by aliens since his childhood.

Real aliens or hallucinations?

However, the revelation from Fletcher indicates that the alien he is referring to could be actually a hallucination created by his mind. Fletcher talked about the alleged alien presence with him during an exclusive talk with Daily Star.

"One of the first things I remember is the aliens that have haunted me all my life. It was my dad who first introduced us. He used to tell me stories about them. One story in particular sticks in my mind - about travelers camping in a log cabin overnight, only realizing an alien had been watching them for hours once its face had disappeared from the moonlit window. That story put an alien in my head that would never leave," said the 36-year-old singer.

Fletcher paralyzed with fear

During the talk, Fletcher revealed that he felt scared while touring with his bands, as he was afraid of aliens visiting him.

"Even fully grown and touring the world, I'd always go back to my hotel room and lie there terrified of the alien at the window. Even after playing in front of hundreds of thousands of fans, I'd sleep with the TV on, the sound down and the bathroom door open," added Fletcher, Daily Star reports.

To solve his problem, Fletcher also consulted two doctors, and one of them diagnosed the singer with bipolar disorder.

"I told him about my night terrors and how, almost every night for as long as I could remember, I'd been rigid with fear. In a weird way, the more I spoke about these strange fears that had haunted me all my life, the more relieved I felt. I didn't talk to the guys about my diagnosis at first. Some things you just want to keep to yourself," concluded Fletcher.