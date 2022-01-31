The probability of a possible alien existence in the universe has been baffling the scientific community for several years. To solve the mysteries surrounding alien existence, space agencies like NASA are trying hard to detect possible extraterrestrial life on distant space bodies. However, conspiracy theorists all across the world strongly believe that an advanced alien species have been visiting the earth for hundreds of thousands of years. To substantiate their views, they often cite the examples of UFO sightings that were reported in various parts of the world.

And now, self-styled psychic, Uri Geller, known for his spoon-bending performance has astonishingly claimed that aliens will visit earth, and they will make humans a superior species.

Aliens will help humans to eradicate diseases

According to Geller, aliens will help humans to eradicate diseases, and thus the species could live for 220 years.

"My dear friends a baby born today in his/her lifetime they will meet aliens who will teach us how to eradicate all diseases. The life span of humans will climb to 220 years on average," tweeted Geller.

Mass alien invasion awaits earth

A few days back, Geller had shockingly warned NASA that an advanced alien species will invade earth. According to Geller, this alien species is currently 4,000 light-years away from the earth, and they have now headed towards the blue planet.

Geller made these remarks after an Australian research team detected a giant energy source located around 4,000 light-years away.

"No doubt in my mind that this is connected to alien intelligence way way superior than ours. Start deciphering their messages! They are preparing us for a mass landing soon!" asserted Geller.

The predictions made by Geller have already gone viral on online spaces, and his followers are now awaiting those little green men landing on the blue planet in a cinematic style.