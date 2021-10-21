Conspiracy theorists have long been claiming that aliens have been visiting the earth for hundreds of thousands of years. Some of these conspiracy theorists even believe that aliens have played a crucial role in determining human evolution, and they put forward examples of magnificent ancient structures like The Great Pyramid of Giza to substantiate their claims. According to these conspiracy theorists, humans who were technically incapable could not have built structures like pyramids without the help of an advanced race.

And now, Scott C Waring, a popular conspiracy theorist has bizarrely claimed that aliens are the master brain behind the creation of Bitcoin, the world's most popular cryptocurrency.

Aliens behind the creation of cryptocurrency?

Scott C Waring is a self-styled alien enthusiast, and he has a huge fan following in different parts of the world. The conspiracy theorist who is currently operating from Taiwan has been making several revelations about aliens and UFOs over the past few years, but none of them were proved yet by the scientific community.

And now, Waring claims that Bitcoin has been created by aliens so that humans could evolve faster. According to Waring, Bitcoin is ''utterly perfect'', and this single fact hints at an alien involvement behind this creation.

"Everything about Bitcoin is so utterly perfect. There are no real flaws in its idea and there's no real way to exploit it, something which is very rare in most human-created concepts and ideas. They also talk about how this is the next step in human civilization which I agree with. That could be linked to the theory that aliens are waiting for us to develop both technologically and morally before contacting us. Bitcoin was actually planted by aliens to help accelerate our learning curve," wrote Waring on his website UFO Sightings Daily.

Waring added that humans are incapable to create systems that cannot be baffled, and he asserted alien technologies behind these developments.

When Haim Eshed assured the existence of aliens

A few months back, Haim Eshed, a former Israeli space security chief claimed that alien existence on earth is real. He also added that world powers like the United States and Israel are continuously interacting with aliens.

Eshed even made it clear that there is a secret underground base on Mars, where humans and extraterrestrial representatives interact, and he assured the presence of a Galactic Federation.