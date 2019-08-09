Conspiracy theorists all across the world strongly believe that aliens from deep space have been in touch with NASA and the United States government for years. Now, adding up the heat to these outlandish claims, Scott C Waring, a popular alien hunter has apparently spotted two triangular UFO flying very near to the International Space Station (ISS).

In his recent website post, Waring revealed that the discovery was originally made by a YouTube user named Tom Brown. The video was apparently taken from the ISS live feed, and in this bizarre clip, two triangular UFOs can be seen moving very near to the space station before disappearing.

Scott C Waring revealed that this is one of the many sightings that prove the presence of aliens near the International Space Station.

"UFOs often move in pairs, I have seen orbs in pairs move like this, but never triangle UFOs and never this close with such amazing detail. And we see each one is a different color, one red larger craft, and one smaller grey-brown craft. These are 100% alien craft watching over the space station," wrote Waring on his website ET Data Base.

Until now, the most intriguing UFO sighting near the International Space Station was spotted by Graham McHardy, a popular skywatcher who died a few months ago. A video featuring his discovery was recently uploaded to YouTube by Waring, and it shows a strangely-shaped UFO flying very near to the ISS. Even though experts dismissed this sighting stating it as a reflection of objects placed in the interior of the space station, conspiracy theorists adamantly claim that these are all proof of extraterrestrial existence.