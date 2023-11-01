Amid rumors surrounding the existence of aliens on planet Earth, Academy Award-winning actress Goldie Hawn has claimed that she had an extraterrestrial encounter at the age of 20.

The 77-year-old actress revealed that the alleged encounter with aliens happened in 1960 when she was working as a dancer in Anaheim.

Hawn's mysterious alien encounter

Hawn made this revelation while talking at the Apple Fitness+'s 'Time to Walk' program, People Magazine reported.

During the talk, she also revealed that the 1960s was the time when a lot of UFO (unidentified flying object) sightings were happening all across the globe.

According to Hawn, the alleged encounter happened when she was relaxing in a car after a tiring dancing session.

"I got this high-pitched sound in my ear. It was this high, high frequency. And I looked out the window, and I saw these two or three triangular-shaped heads," said Hawn.

She added: "They were pointing at me, pointing at me in the car as if they were discussing me, like I was a subject. And they were droning. I could not move. I was paralysed... I didn't know if it was real or not real."

Hawn further noted that these aliens were silver-colored, with a tiny little nose and no ears.

"They touched my face, and it felt like the finger of God. It was the most benevolent, loving feeling. This was powerful. It was filled with light", she noted.

Are aliens real?

Despite no concrete evidence or admission from official space agencies like NASA, a section of conspiracy theorists strongly believe that alien existence on earth is real. According to these conspiracy theorists, UFO sightings are happening all across the world, and governments are covering up facts about aliens fearing public panic.

A couple of years back, Haim Eshed, a former Israeli space security chief shockingly claimed that world powers like the US are in touch with aliens. He also hinted at the existence of a galactic federation and added that there is a human base on Mars.