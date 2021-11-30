The probable existence of aliens on distant planets has been baffling humans for several years. Despite rigorous search and sending signals to outer space, human beings have not succeeded in finding concrete evidence that proves the existence of extraterrestrial life. And now, American astronomer Seth Shostak, who works for the SETI institute which searches, in real time, for alien life has said that humans have been looking for aliens in the wrong direction for several years.

Aliens may not be living on Earth-like planets

Seth Shostak believes that we should stop looking for intelligent life on planets capable of housing human life.

"If aliens are intelligent enough to seek out Earth, they will probably have gone beyond biological smarts and, indeed, beyond biology itself. If extraterrestrials come to Earth, the ensuing scenario would be quite different than picking up an alien radio signal or detecting a flashing laser in the sky, modes of discovery being pursued by my colleagues and myself," said Shostak, Daily Star reports.

Alien life should not be based on a human-centric view

According to Shostak, humans should stop searching for aliens on a human-centric view. He added that planets capable of hosting alien life could be very different than earth.

A few weeks back, Seth Shostak had talked about the scenario where aliens could invade earth. The American expert believes that humans do not have the arsenal to combat an attack from an advanced extraterrestrial civilization, as a species that could locate us will be much more technologically superior.

"Say you've got a plan, but it's like the Carib Indians planning what they'll do if they see Chris Columbus coming across the horizon. He's going to get into some small boats and come and land on your island. What are you going to do about that? Bear in mind any alien travelers that could reach us are very much more advanced technologically than we are," said Shostak.

