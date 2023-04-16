As space agencies like NASA and the ESA continue their efforts to unleash mysteries surrounding alien life, a top Harvard expert has sensationally claimed that the runaway fireball that crashed off the coast of Papua New Guinea could be most probably an extraterrestrial probe.

Talking with Fox News, Avi Loeb, a Harvard professor suggested that this fireball could be similar to the US interstellar probes like NASA's "Voyagers," and added that this incident is strong potential evidence of alien life.

According to Loeb, the space object crashed into the Bismarck Sea with a percentage of the energy force of the Hiroshima bomb in 2014.

Initially, experts classified this fireball as a meteor, but Loeb strongly believes that the speed and trajectory of the object suggest that it wasn't beholden to the sun's orbit.

"From a scientific point of view, it only takes one object that came from an extraterrestrial technological civilization to change the future of humanity. That's why we want to know what all the objects are," said Loeb.

Loeb and his team are currently planning to collect the debris of the space object from the ocean floor, and they believe that it could have all the potential to unravel the mysteries surrounding alien existence.

"We built the machinery to scoop the ocean floor, which is about a mile deep," Loeb said. "If the fragments are magnetic, we will use magnets to collect them and separate them from the muck. If the objects aren't magnetic, we have a plan b," added Loeb.

Earlier, Avi Loeb had claimed that Oumuamua, first known interstellar object that reached the solar system could be an alien sail sent from another civilization to look for signs of life.

Even though many experts have argued that Oumuamua could be a naturally formed asteroid, these Harvard researchers strongly believe that it could be a light sail of artificial origin. As per the researchers, the strange cigar shape of the object, and the unexpected boost along with a shift in trajectory it attained while passing through the inner solar system clearly indicate its artificial origin.