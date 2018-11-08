MUFON (Mutual UFO Network), an American-based non-profit organization that investigates cases of alleged UFO sightings recently released a video that shows a strange flying object hovering in the skies of Scotland in broad daylight. The video uploaded to MUFON's YouTube channel, a non-profit organization, reveals that the clip was apparently shot by a local resident using a Panasonic HC V250 camcorder.

In the video, a cigar-shaped object is seen hovering over the clouds, and at times, it swoops up and down.

"I managed to film it for about 30 seconds, maybe actually only 20 by the time I focus in etc. I would describe the object as puck-shaped, a disc with an edge. I was viewing it moving from my left to right, it does appear cigar shaped as it moved horizontally, there were clouds above it and below it, it approached some lower level clouds, then banked, as it done this you could clearly see it was circular when viewed from underneath," wrote an eyewitness in a report given to MUFON.

As the video went viral, conspiracy theorists soon started arguing that the bizarre object appeared in the skies of Scotland could be an irrefutable proof of alien existence. People who watched the video also argued that MUFON will usually upload UFO videos only after checking its authenticity.

"I must assume that MUFON, standing behind videos like this one, did the authenticity check by appropriate graphics software before posting. So I decide to trust them," commented Milos Vlatkovic, a YouTube user.

However, skeptics are not convinced about the alien angle, and they made it clear that the object spotted in the video could be actually a bird or a high-flying weather balloon.

A few days ago, a seemingly triangular UFO was spotted in Perrysville, Ohio. After analyzing the video, popular UFO researcher Scott C Waring argued that the characteristics of this flying object seem very similar to the TR-3B, an alleged secretive military vessel developed by the US Air Force using anti-gravity technology.