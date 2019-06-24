It was in November 1969 that NASA launched the Apollo 12 manned lunar mission. The mission became successful, and the United States space agency successfully landed humans for the second time on the moon after the historical leap made by Neil Armstrong. Now, almost 60 years after the historical mission, prominent alien hunter Scott C Waring has claimed to have discovered a UFO in one of the reexamined Apollo 12 archive photos.

"The UFO is hovering over the horizon but at a tilted angle, much like Bob Lazar said about the UFO he worked on in Area S4 needing to tilt to move. The astronauts must have seen it, its not like there is a lot to see on the moon but dust and rocks, but a UFO of this size hovering...must have really blown their minds," wrote Waring on his website ET Data Base.

Waring also added that the possibility of this object being a glitch on the camera is very low.

It should be noted that the anomaly spotted by Waring is so small on the real photograph, and he enlarged it to take a close look. Interestingly, the shape of the object spotted in the photo seems very similar to the alleged Black Knight satellite that is out there on earth's orbit to monitor human activities.

Conspiracy theorists also believe that this black knight satellite is deployed by an advanced alien race which is now working hand-in-glove with NASA.

A video uploaded by Waring to YouTube that features this new finding has now emerged as the hottest debating point among conspiracy theorists and alien enthusiasts. After watching the video, followers of Waring also put forward several possible theories to explain this bizarre UFO sighting.

"That is really cool Scott. Great find. The astronauts supposedly said that they where being watched. Looks like you found proof. Could be the Black Knight or some other type of craft," commented Terrys Theories, a YouTube user.

"Reminds me of the black knight satellite? Looks different at different angles. It is rumoured to an alien craft that shifts around," commented Corey Frady, another YouTuber.