A mysterious event took place recently in Los Angeles, California, as several people witnessed a black UFO hovering across the skies in an eerie manner. A video of the strange event was captured by a man named Eli Moctezuma, and he soon uploaded it to the YouTube channel Miscellaneous Ventures.

Humans are not alone

"Black object was seen hovering over the city of Los Angeles on October 04, 2020. Some said it could be a UFO, while others said it is a witch. I am not sure. but one thing is for certain we are not alone," said the eyewitness.

The video of this mysterious event was later analyzed by popular conspiracy theorist Scott C Waring. After watching the clip, Waring on his blog claimed that it could be authentic proof of an alien visit on earth. The conspiracy theorist who is currently operating from Taiwan also added that aliens have that advanced technology capable of scanning human emotions and thoughts.

"This black object actually slows down and then speeds up again in a zig-zag pattern. The UFO seems to be looking for something or scanning as many people below as they can. Alien tech can scan the human thoughts and emotions, not just scan for technology. It is not a miracle...It is just an advancement of technology millions of years ahead of our own," wrote Waring on his website, UFO Sightings Daily.

UFO mystery continues

A few days back, another mysterious UFO event happened in the United States where a flying object was spotted in the skies of Oklahoma. Interestingly, the UFO spotted in the Oklahoma skies was traveling alongside an airplane.

The eyewitness who captured the images of this incident revealed that the UFO was flying at very high speed across the skies. Waring analyzed this event too, and he claimed that the UFO flew alongside an AWACS airplane, as aliens are interested in US military technology.