The existence of living beings other than earthlings has been perplexing human beings for years. Despite the lack of scientific evidence, conspiracy theorists strongly believe that alien beings have already visited earth, and to substantiate this theory, they often put forward examples of UFO sightings that have happened in various parts of the world. Even though several UFO videos that are available on the internet are manipulated hoax, there are certain clips that stand out, and it includes the most popular tic-tac UFO clip. It should be noted that the tic-tac UFO clip was even classified as authentic by the Pentagon. And now, Tom DeLonge of To The Stars Academy of Arts and Sciences has claimed that aliens are watching human activities on earth.

Intelligent alien civilization watching human activities

Recently, Tom DeLonge appeared on The Astro Ben Podcast where she talked about his thoughts on UFO sightings and alien existence. During the talk, DeLonge claimed that an intelligent alien civilization could be monitoring humans.

He also claimed that governments are well aware of alien existence, and he made it clear that there is sufficient evidence to substantiate the presence of advanced extraterrestrials.

"I think that, you know, there's a reason why people are having experiences in the middle of the night and they draw some kind of entity, and then you go back thousands of years and those entities are like on cave drawings and petroglyphs and stuff. I think we need to pay a lot more attention to everything around us," said DeLonge during the podcast.

Exotic UFO materials in the possession of the US government

A few months back, Luis Elizondo who led Pentagon's Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP) had claimed that the US government is in possession of exotic UFO materials. He also claimed that the government got these materials from space vessels that reached earth from an advanced alien planet.

"The United States government is in possession of exotic material and I will leave it at that. More analysis needs to be done. There is enough uniqueness about it where it requires additional analysis and additional expertise and thankfully there are pockets in the US government that are willing to have the conversation and conduct the analysis," said Elizondo.