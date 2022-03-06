Avatar, directed by James Cameron is one of the biggest Hollywood hits of all time. The film narrates the story of an extraterrestrial species on a distant planet called Pandora. However, a woman who goes by the name Lily Nova claims that she has seen avatar-like aliens in her real life.

Aliens visiting Lily Nova every day

Lily Nova started researching UFOs to kill boredom during Covid lockdown. As she started gazing at the skies searching for signs of extraterrestrials, alleged blue aliens have now started visiting her daily.

"My first encounter with aliens was very intense. One of the first beings I saw was a girl with light-blue skin and I witnessed her shipmates too. A couple of months later I had my second encounter. After that, it kept happening and now I have experiences daily," said Nova, Daily Star reports.

Nova who hails from Missouri also claims to have seen several UFOs in her life which include metallic flying discs, triangular space vessels, and bright orbs.

Are alien abductions real?

The testimonial made by Nova has now gone viral on online platforms, and it has made many people believe that alien existence on earth could be real. However, skeptics have dismissed these claims, and they argue that the stories made by Nova on aliens and UFOs are for the sake of publicity.

However, there are certain noted experts who believe in alien abduction. A few months back, MUFON researcher Chris Jones has claimed that alien abduction stories shared by people from different parts of the world could be real.

"I think after seeing the stories and the testimony over years there's a very big commonality between the cases. It definitely warrants the interest and investigation we give it, just as much as a UFO sighting because there definitely is something to this phenomenon," said Jones.