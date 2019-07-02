A well-defined Hexagon structure spotted on Mars is now the hottest debating point among space experts and alien enthusiasts. The structure was initially spotted by a YouTube user named Jean Warde from one of the many images taken by the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. The video uploaded by Warde soon became viral, and it caught the attention of prominent alien hunter Scott C Waring who operates from Taiwan.

After analysing the mysterious image, Waring claimed that this structure could be actually a building built by an advanced alien civilization that lived in the past. The self-proclaimed alien researcher also suggested that the total area of this structure is as big as half a kilometre.

"There is no way that such a large structure could be found in nature like this. It is huge, about half a km across. This is an amazing discovery and is proof that aliens did once live on Mars and the structures they left behind are still intact. A potential base for humanity in the future," wrote Waring on his website ET Data Base.

This is not the first time that Scott C Waring is making astonishing discoveries on the Red Planet. A few months back, the Taiwanese alien researcher had spotted a tomb-like structure on Mars from an image taken by NASA. After spotting the tomb, Waring claimed that the structure is approximately two meters long, and it also has some carvings on its surface.

Before the tomb discovery, Waring also discovered fossil-like structure on Mars, and after the finding, he urged United States president Donald Trump to make him the head of NASA. Waring also added that he will disclose all the secrets about alien life once he gets an opportunity to work as the head of the United States space agency.

However, sceptics have always dismissed the claims made by Waring. As per sceptics, it is the peculiar capability of the human brain called 'pareidolia' which creates this visual trickery. Pareidolia is the capability of the brain to form recognizable images on unknown patterns.

As per space experts, structures like these used to form in Mars due to natural wind erosion, and there is no alien connection behind them.