A video uploaded by conspiracy theory YouTube channel 'Mavi777' is now the most debating point among alien enthusiasts and UFO buffs. The video shows strange structures on the surface of the moon and the YouTube channel Mavi777 even requests its viewers to check the given coordinates themselves to know the ultimate truth.

As per Mavi777, the startling findings were made by a person named Shashi Besh and the YouTube channel argues that the images can be viewed using Google Earth Software. The conspiracy theorist also argues that these places are actually on the dark side of the moon.

The video uploaded by the conspiracy theory channel soon went viral, while many who watched the video argued that these pictures are the concrete evidence of an alien life. Some people even went a step ahead, and claimed that aliens are planning to wage a war against humanity by setting up a secret military base on the moon.

In the meantime, a section of other conspiracy theorists started arguing that the space force put forward by Donald Trump recently is already operational, and they are working from the moon to combat any threats to earth that may come from deep space.

Even though most of these claims made by conspiracy theorists seem absurd, viewers of Mavi777 seem pretty convinced with the proofs put forward in the video.

"The Moon is a Hologram friend, the moon is not real!!! Please wake up," commented Alex Schmidt, a YouTuber user.

"Great video. My only thing is they are still not showing us the truth. There are many lights on the dark side and extremely tall glass like buildings. There are also cave openings where UFOs fly in and out from. Google earth/moon will never show this," commented Sharon Milling, another YouTuber.

However, skeptics were quick to dismiss the alien claims, and they stated that it is the peculiar capability of the human brain called pareidolia which is resulting in these visual hallucinations. As per experts, pareidolia is the ability of the human brain to form a recognizable image or patterns on unknown objects.