Bigg Boss 18 is gearing up for the finale. A few days back, the contestants had an emotional reunion with their family members. Eisha Singh's mother also visited the house and during one of the conversations brought up Alice Kaushik's name. Eisha, Alice, Vivian and Avinash had formed a bond from the beginning of the show.

Eisha Singh's mother reached out to Alice

Alice's eviction had left the rest three devastated. Now, in the family week, Eisha's mother revealed that she had messaged Alice. She added that she thought Alice would soon call her up upon seeing her message and call but she didn't. Eisha's mother further said that she wanted to give Alice the love of a mother which she never had.

However, she added that Alice could have thought that Eisha's mother would ask her to support her daughter and thus avoided the call. India Forums reached out to the Pandya Store actress who has now revealed that she just missed out on the message. Kaushik added that she reached out to Eisha's mom as soon as she saw the episode and realized she must have missed the call.

Alice clears the air

"I wasn't aware of the call since it came from an unknown number, and I get so many calls from unknown numbers. As for the message, it must have slipped through the cracks. I have a significant backlog of unread messages. I immediately checked and found her loving message when I heard about it. I replied right away," she told the website.

Alice further said that there was no intentional disregard from her side towards Eisha's mother. Eisha, Vivian, Avinash, Rajat, Chaahat, Karanveer, Chum and Shilpa Shirodkar are the final few left in the house this week. The Bigg Boss 18 grand finale is scheduled for January 19.