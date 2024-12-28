'You told Shilpa that you have a BF outside?': Salman Khan teases Eisha Singh with Shalin Bhanot; fans say 'Shalin is okay with Esha hugging'

Bigg Boss 18 is nearing its finale, and the drama inside the house is reaching its peak. As the journey comes to an end, contestants are showcasing a mix of emotions—ranging from intense fights to moments of affection and camaraderie. Among the most talked-about dynamics, this season is the close bond between Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh.

however, there have been rumours that Eisha is reportedly dating her Bekaboo co-star Shalin Bhanot. The duo have never shared anything denied or spoken about their relationship in the open. During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan was seen teasing Eisha about Shalin.

Take a look at the promo of the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Salman Khan questions Eisha Singh about her boyfriend outside the house. He is seen asking her, "Aap ne Shilpa se kaha tha you have a boyfriend outside? ( You told Shilpa that you have a BF outside?)

Eisha then replied, "No, sir koi boyfriend. nahi hai."

Salman then added, "Boyfriend nahi hoga very close friend hoga, shayad main unko jaanta hoga, nature ke bahut he calm honge, Shalin honge. Last phone call kiske the jab aap iss ghar mein aayi thi woh kiske the? ( He must not be your boyfriend, but he is your friend, He is very calm and 'Shalin hai).

However, Eisha addressed the rumours, clarifying that there is no truth to the speculations. She said, "These rumours are baseless, he is such a good friend. When I read such things on social media, I just laugh it off. This is not going to affect me or my friendship with Shalin.

Netizens react

A user wrote, " Will Shalin be ok with the current dynamics of Eisha & Avinash?"

Another wrote, "I don't know how Shalin is okay with Esha hugging Avinash and now they are teasing her with Shalin now? Very fishy!"